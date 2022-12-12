2 women accused of stealing lottery tickets from Pine Manor 7-Eleven

Two women are being sought as burglary suspects after deputies say they were caught on camera attempting to cash lottery tickets that had been stolen in Pine Manor.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a burglary occurred at the 7-Eleven at 11700 South Cleveland Ave., where numerous lottery tickets were stolen. Two women were caught on camera attempting to cash those stolen lottery tickets later. LCSO has not specified when either incident occurred.

If you can identify them, call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or leave a tip online. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.