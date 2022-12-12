2 men shot at Marathon gas station on Fowler St in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS
Two men were shot inside a Marathon gas station in Fort Myers late Sunday night.
According to the Fort Myers Police Department, two people received gunshot wounds inside the Marathon gas station at 2938 Fowler St. just after 11 p.m. FMPD calls the incident “an isolated dispute between individuals.” Two adult men are receiving treatment in local hospitals.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
