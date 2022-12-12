1 person hospitalized after crash at Tice intersection

One person was hospitalized after a Monday morning crash at an intersection in Tice.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a crash at the intersection of Tice Street and Ortiz Avenue shortly after 8 a.m. led to one person being transported to the hospital.

A child was involved in the crash, but LCSO did not say if the child was the person transported.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.