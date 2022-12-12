1 person hospitalized after crash at Tice intersection

Writer:Joey Pellegrino
Published: December 12, 2022 10:04 AM EST
The scene of a crash at Ortiz Avenue and Tice Street, Monday, December 12, 2022. Credit: WINK News
TICE

One person was hospitalized after a Monday morning crash at an intersection in Tice.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a crash at the intersection of Tice Street and Ortiz Avenue shortly after 8 a.m. led to one person being transported to the hospital.

A minivan is left dented after a crash at Tice Street and Ortiz Avenue, Monday, December 12, 2022. Credit: WINK News

A child was involved in the crash, but LCSO did not say if the child was the person transported.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.

WINK News: First. Fair. Everywhere.

Copyright ©2022 WINK Digital Media