Lehigh Acres 19-year-old killed in Lee Boulevard crash

Florida Highway Patrol says a 19-year-old man from Lehigh Acres died after a crash on Lee Boulevard in Lehigh Acres Saturday morning.

Troopers say the 19-year-old was driving west on Lee Boulevard toward Sunniland Boulevard at a high speed just before 8 a.m. when a semi-truck going east went to turn onto Sunniland.

FHP says the truck that was turning hit the left side of the teen’s car. Troopers say the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the 19-year-old was not released by Florida Highway Patrol.