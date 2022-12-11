D-SNAP event helping families impacted by Ian get food assistance

You can receive help getting food on Sunday through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as D-SNAP.

The event is taking place at the Lee Civic Center. Applicants who couldn’t complete their interview during the phone event can complete their in-person interview on-site.

D-SNAP provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian and who are not receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program known as SNAP.

During the department’s first D-SNAP phone event in Lee County back in October, they were able to approve benefits for more than 30,000 households.

Casey Penn with the Florida Department of Children and Families, the department that runs the D-SNAP program, said it’s important to apply because Sunday is the last day to do so, and they’re trying to help as many families in need as possible.

DCF encourages individuals to pre-register online before coming on-site or calling.

The event runs from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. You can pre-register online here or by calling 888-348-0408 or 855-278-7136.

If you help with transportation to the event, you can learn more about the shuttles provided by Lee County here.