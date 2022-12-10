Woman’s Club of Fort Myers Beach holds Christmas tree festival for families in need

Trying to make a difference for people who lost everything in Hurricane Ian. That was the goal of the Fort Myers Beach Woman’s Club Saturday during a mini version of its annual Christmas tree festival.

Half of the 150 trees up for auction at the event will be donated to families who lost everything during Ian.

The proceeds will go to the 33931 Fund, which has raised more than $700,000 from the women’s club and community foundation.

The Woman’s Club of Fort Myers Beach is still able to host the Christmas tree festival despite Ian destroying their building.

Several people came to support them, including the mayor, local workers, and teachers.

Organizer Dawn Thomas says she is pleasantly surprised and thankful for the turnout.

“We lost our home, and we’re sad, but at the same time, we want to keep growing and be resilient and see our home back to what it used to be because we chose this island because we love it. And this is just a small little way we can give back and let everybody feel a little bit of normal,” said Thomas.

“The fact that they can still do it, in spite of everything we’ve been through, is wonderful. It’s marvelous. So I think that just shows the fortitude of the people on the beach, the strength of the people on the beach,” said Joy Rockwell.

Everyone WINK News spoke to called the event a major success and were thankful it was able to happen at all.