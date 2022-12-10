Gorgeous Weekend Ahead

The Weather Authority expects a beautiful weekend with lots of sun and highs in the lower 80s.

Saturday will start with some patchy fog, and temperatures in the 60s.

By the afternoon, temperatures will climb into the lower 80s. Dry air dominating the region means lots of sun and no chance of rain.

Looking ahead to the workweek, it starts off warm and dry with highs in the 80s. A strong cold front will move through the area on Thursday. Ahead of it, scattered storms will impact the area. Behind it, much cooler and drier are moves in for next weekend. Highs will crash down into the 60s, and at night we could see lows into the 40s and 50s! Burrrr!!