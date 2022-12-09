Which days to look out for to find December discounts

The clock is ticking for holiday shoppers. If you missed out on those Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, experts say not to worry; there’s still time. Here are some specific dates to keep in mind if you’re looking to save.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be known for big blockbuster deals, but they aren’t the only days to watch out for.

“There’s actually some days in December where you can actually get better deals than you can on Black Friday,” said Kyle James at ratherbeshopping.com. “A lot of people kind of have this fear of missing out.”

After tracking December deals for nearly two decades, here’s what he’s found: On Dec. 10, expect discounts on laptops and toys. Dec. 12 through Dec. 15 are good for sales on video games and consoles. December 14 is the day many retailers offer free shipping by Christmas Eve, often with deals on clothes, shoes and kitchen items.

There are ways to save on top of the discount, too. Many retailers offer coupon codes online that you can use at checkout.

“Retail-Me-Not, they have a really good app,” James said. “When you’re checking out, always try to find that coupon to add on top of it.”

James says many stores continue to cut prices right up to Christmas so that waiting could be worth it. But the hottest toys and video games could sell out.

“If you find it at a good price, you probably want to snatch it up,” James said. “If you wait, you might end up having to go on eBay and spending way more than you should.”

Not an ideal situation, with inflation already pushing prices higher than last holiday season. If you’re looking for a new TV and can wait until after the holidays, James says you could find good deals around late January and early February, especially if you want something on the higher end.