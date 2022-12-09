Tim Aten Knows: New restaurants set to open in East Naples 

Q: There is a possible restaurant in a small building on Route 41 and Rattlesnake Hammock that is being worked on. The structure is next to the 7-Eleven gas station. Any idea what’s going on? — Theresa Campbell, East Naples

A: After more than a three-year wait, the Mother Trucker Cafe is finally almost ready for prime time on the corner of U.S. 41 East and Catalina Drive in East Naples. Look for the new local restaurant to open this month at 4811 Tamiami Trail E. to serve a taste of Chicago and “upbeat street food.”

“It’s our goal to open in the next week for sure. I’m excited to get it going,” said co-owner Rick Berec, who previously operated Augustina’s A Taste of Chicago in East Naples and Old Chicago Pizzeria Pastas & More in Naples. “I don’t have a permanent date yet. I’m praying within the next week. That’s my goal.”

