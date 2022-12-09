Sanibel Island artist works to rebuild art gallery after Hurricane Ian

Author: DAVID DORSEY, GULFSHORE BUSINESS
Published: December 9, 2022 4:13 PM EST
SANIBEL

Just nine months after Rachel Pierce got her Sanibel Island art shop and business up and running, Hurricane Ian wiped it out.  

The former Southwest Florida TV news personality-turned-professional artist has restarted everything, using her art as a conduit.  

While renovating the gallery until at least the summer, she can continue to sell her artwork on her website and at pop-up tents. She will also be at McIntosh Books’ store at the Bell Tower Shops in south Fort Myers from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 16, and she will sell artwork from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 17 again at Bell Tower. She anticipates selling her artwork outside and in front of her art gallery after the Sanibel Causeway reopens to non-island passholders Jan. 1. 

