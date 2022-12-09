Port Charlotte man accused of first-degree murder in North Port

A Port Charlotte man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder after a September homicide investigation in North Port.

According to the North Port Police Department, Michael Douglas, 53, was arrested after a homicide investigation dating back to Sept. 26. While North Port braced for Hurricane Ian, NPPD responded to a scene on the 3000 block of South Haberland Boulevard where a victim had been bound and stabbed multiple times. After months of investigating, Douglas now faces a charge of first-degree premeditated murder.

Douglas had been pursuing a romantic relationship with the victim. While Douglas was a person of interest, additional video, forensic and DNA evidence was used to establish him as the primary suspect.

Douglas was booked into the Sarasota County Jail.