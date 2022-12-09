Port Charlotte man accused of first-degree murder in North Port

Writer:Joey Pellegrino
Published: December 9, 2022 8:55 AM EST
Updated: December 9, 2022 10:35 AM EST
Michael Douglas, 53. Credit: North Port Police Department
NORTH PORT

A Port Charlotte man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder after a September homicide investigation in North Port.

According to the North Port Police Department, Michael Douglas, 53, was arrested after a homicide investigation dating back to Sept. 26. While North Port braced for Hurricane Ian, NPPD responded to a scene on the 3000 block of South Haberland Boulevard where a victim had been bound and stabbed multiple times. After months of investigating, Douglas now faces a charge of first-degree premeditated murder.

Douglas had been pursuing a romantic relationship with the victim. While Douglas was a person of interest, additional video, forensic and DNA evidence was used to establish him as the primary suspect.

Douglas was booked into the Sarasota County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.

WINK News: First. Fair. Everywhere.

Copyright ©2022 WINK Digital Media