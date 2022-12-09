Man convicted of molesting 2 young girls in North Port

A man was convicted Friday of molesting two young girls in North Port.

Charles Kasten was convicted after a jury trial of three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation (victim 12 – 16 years of age and victim less than 12 years of age). The crimes were committed between 2014 and 2020 and investigated by North Port Police Department.

The crimes carry a maximum possible sentence of life in prison. The minimum mandatory sentence is 25 years in prison. Sentencing has not yet been scheduled.

According to the lead prosecutor, Kasten abused two young girls in his care, victimizing the youngest girl for years before the abuse was discovered. The victims’ older sister, was able to bring the abuse to the attention of NPPD.