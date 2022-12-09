Man arrested after fleeing and hiding in North Port attic

A 34-year-old man was arrested after police say he hid inside of an attic as they were looking to arrest him on a warrant.

The North Port Police Department did not say what Castelow Steen was wanted on but now he faces a resisting officer charge.

According to police, they received a tip that Steen was hiding out in North Port.

He was found in the 3200 block of Penelope Terrace and upon sight, he fled into a home where he hid in the attic.

Police attempted to get him to come out but Steen resisted until they deployed chemicals into the attic.

Steen surrendered without further incident or injury.