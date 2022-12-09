How to protect your mail after 2 are arrested for mail theft on Marco Island

Letters to families, postcards, and annual Christmas cards were stolen directly out of mailboxes, and earlier this week, Marco Island Police arrested two people for the crime.

Police say 24-year-old Aldriel Cepero-Vazquez and 20-year-old Lisandra Herrera De La Cruz hit 16 different streets in one day.

Thankfully, the mail was recovered and will be returned to the right people, but the question is, how can you send mail safely, and what are the police doing to prevent this from happening?

Marco Island police want everyone to be on the lookout and take steps to protect their mail and packages. How do people do that? First of all, if you see anyone near a mailbox that shouldn’t be there, call the police.

If you’re sending out cards, don’t leave them for the mail carrier to pick up. Take them to the post office.

If you like to holiday shop online, be careful of porch pirates.

Marco Island police say these Cepero-Vazquez and Cruz ripped off mail from homeowners on 16 different streets.

“There’s just no reason for doing anything like that,” said Mike Perez.

Mike and Meg Perez live on Valley Avenue. They didn’t lose any mail, but their neighbors did.

“It’s sad, because, you know, that they could be taking people’s Christmas money, you know, you know, may have birthday money, who knows? You know, it’s just that they have to stoop to that level,” said Meg Perez.

Monday night is when police started to get calls about missing mail.

“A silver Cadillac had reached into their mailbox and stole their mail,” said Marco Island Police Chief Tracy L. Frazzano.

Detectives quickly got on the case and, later Monday night, found the duo at a gas station. They searched the car and found hundreds of pieces of mail, a loaded handgun with no permit, and marijuana.

“Two people that were arrested are from the homestead area. So they were not local at all and came over to this area just to commit a crime. And it’s good that we have a community out there that is aware of their surroundings and who belongs and who doesn’t belong here,” Frazzano said.

If you shop online and you’re getting packages delivered, send them to your office or an address where someone can pick them up and do what you can to prevent them from being left on the porch.