Highs in the mid-80s under partly cloudy skies

High temperatures will climb into the mid-80s under partly cloudy skies. Once again, we will stick with a completely dry forecast for the entirety of Friday. This streak will continue into the weekend. Each morning, areas of patchy fog will form and linger around for a few hours after sunrise.
Boaters will experience another great day on the water. Only one to two-foot Gulf wave heights and a light chop in our bays are expected. There are no tropical cyclones or disturbances in the Atlantic at this time.
