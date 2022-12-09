Find online holiday savings on Green Monday

You know all about the deals to be found on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But what about Green Monday?

You and your wallet may have survived the busiest of shopping holidays, but Green Monday is still around the corner to help you save some of your own green. And the name has nothing to do with the environment.

Dealnews.com’s Julie Ramhold says it’s a relatively new, lesser-known savings day.

“Technically, eBay started it in, like, 2007, but essentially, it’s the biggest sales day in December, and it’s usually the second Monday,” Ramhold said.

Landing 10 business days before Christmas, it’s the perfect amount of time for some retailers to ensure that gift gets from your virtual cart to beneath your tree on time. Hopefully, at least, last year saw a lot of shipping delays brought on by supply chain issues.

“We’re not expecting shipping delays; obviously, things could happen,” Ramhold said. “I would say it’s always best to just err on the side of caution.”

Go with whatever a store’s website says. Don’t be fooled if you don’t see Green Monday deals advertised on a retailer’s website. Many have those sales but don’t promote the deals under that name.