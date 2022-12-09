Estero Village Council shares updates on damage, debris after Hurricane Ian

On Wednesday, Estero Village Manager Steve Sarkozy provided updates on Hurricane Ian’s damage and recovery in Estero.

A number of the 1,400 homes severely affected by the storm experienced complete destruction. The village’s top priority is assisting residents impacted throughout the permitting and rebuilding process, Sarkozy said.

Since November, Estero has allowed its council chambers to be used as a disaster recovery center for the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Small Business Administration. Assistance from FEMA and the SBA is available Monday through Saturday to serve the community, helping an average of 22 residents daily.

