Deadly crash closes Midpoint Bridge heading into Fort Myers

FORT MYERS
A deadly crash occurred Friday morning on the Midpoint Bridge heading east into Fort Myers.
According to the Cape Coral Fire Department, the bridge will be closed heading into Fort Myers while the Lee County Sheriff’s Department investigates the crash.
Authorities have not yet released further details on the crash.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.