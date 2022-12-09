Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Golden Gate

GOLDEN GATE
Florida Highway Patrol says a bicyclist was killed in a crash in Golden Gate on Friday night.
Troopers say the vehicle involved fled the scene on 41st Street SW. Troopers arrived at the scene just before 7:30 p.m. A description of the vehicle has not been released.
So far, FHP has not released any other information about the crash.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.
