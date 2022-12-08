Woman wanted for stealing thousands in cash, merchandise from a Collier County salon

A woman is caught on camera walking into a salon and stealing at least $1,500 in hair products and $8,000 in cash right in front of the salon’s employees.

It happened at Color Trendz Salon off Pine Ridge Road in Collier County. The woman had no care in the world, evening staring into the cameras as she stole from the salon.

This woman stole anything she could get her hands on, including the salon’s deposit bag, which the salon owner said had thousands of dollars in cash.

“The worst part is she wasn’t looking behind her. She was just stuffing, stuffing just kept stuffing, and she looked back maybe once, maybe twice,” said Amber Williams, Color Trendz Salon Manager.

The woman did all of this in broad daylight.

“Honestly, I thought she had a lot of balls. I was shocked,” said Williams.

In the video, you can see the woman walk in and start stuffing her purse.

“Kenra is very expensive. I mean, I can start at $40 a bottle,” Williams said.

$1,500 was wiped from the shelves in minutes, but that wasn’t enough.

“When she went over to the desk, she didn’t care. She was just taking it all,” said Williams.

Literally, she took the salon’s deposit bag, the owner’s cash, and credit cards, and when her purse was too full, she had to stuff her bra.

“She’s grown. She’s an adult, and she knew exactly what she was doing. I don’t know if she’s been here before, but I mean, she knew right where to go, so that tells me she has been here before, or she has been scoping us out for a while,” said Williams.

Williams is hoping someone recognizes the grinch.

“We’re a small business. I mean, we’re not CVS, so it really puts a big damper on us here, especially around the holidays,” Williams said.

Investigators got fingerprints off a product the woman dropped and left behind but have not been able to identify her yet.

If you recognize the woman in the video, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office wants to talk with you.