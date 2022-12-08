Texas man arrested for pointing a gun at people in a North Fort Myers restaurant

A man has been arrested after Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies say he pointed a gun at a crowd of people at a North Fort Myers restaurant.

Deputies say Cristian Andrade Banegas, 34, was arrested after the incident at a restaurant on Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Banegas was upset when people sitting nearby began accepting free pizza from the restaurant after they had already eaten. Deputies say that is when Banegas went to his truck, grabbed a gun, and pointed it at those people, threatening to kill them.

Deputies say he claimed it was a machine gun, but it was actually an AR-style pellet gun.

Banegas is facing six charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $30,000 bond.