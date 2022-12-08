Season of Savings: Cruises are discounted this time of year

Cruising is chock full of bargains right now with a lot of options. In the next year and a half, 60 new ships are expected to hit the high seas.

“I’m very excited to be on here,” said Chuck McKay, a cruise passenger from DeLand, Fla.

The Seashore from MSC Cruises came online this year.

Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of Seas began sailing in March. Disney Wish set sail over the summer.

“That’s a lot of cabins to fill. And already there’s discounting going on now,” said Peter Greenberg, CBS travel expert.

Greenberg said whether you want to cruise yourself or give the gift of travel, now is the time.

“We’ve seen some cruises four-night cruises from Miami to the Bahamas, as low as $113 a person. That’s less than $30 a night. You can’t wake up in any city in the United States for $30 a night, considering it also includes your meals,” Greenberg said.

While it does include meals, remember, many extra amenities, like alcohol and excursions, cost extra, a keep an eye out for sales.