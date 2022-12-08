Man killed in pickup truck crash on Collier Boulevard

COLLIER COUNTY
A man was killed in a late Wednesday night crash between two pickup trucks on Collier Boulevard.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 42-year-old man from Naples was driving a Toyota Tacoma north on Collier Boulevard, approaching Manatee Road just before midnight. He had two passengers, also from Naples: a man and a woman, both 32. A Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 37-year-old man from Naples was stopped on northbound Collier Boulevard for a red traffic signal at the intersection with Manatee Road.
The driver of the Tacoma failed to stop, rear-ending the Silverado. The 32-year-old male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
