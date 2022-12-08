2 men arrested after narcotics investigation in Lee County

Two men were arrested after Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno says they were caught trafficking kilos of cocaine.
Marceno announced the arrests of Roberto Navarro Rivera and Anibal Pagan at a Thursday press conference.
The U.S. Postal Inspector alerted LCSO about packages coming in from Puerto Rico; all signs, LCSO was told, pointed to a large quantity of narcotic drugs.
LCSO found fentanyl included along with the cocaine.
Watch the press conference below or click here.
The money seized by LCSO was taken as a forfeiture that Marceno says will be used to fund LCSO and children’s programs.
Rivera faces charges of trafficking in cocaine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Pagan faces a charge of trafficking in cocaine.
These investigations are ongoing