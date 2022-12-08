Hurricane debris pile ignites behind Lexington Middle School

A fire started early Thursday morning within a hurricane debris pile off Summerlin Road in south Fort Myers, right behind Lexington Middle School.

The Iona-McGregor Fire Department was able to get the blaze under control after it had burned since before 2 a.m.

The cause of the fire is unclear. There were already safety concerns in early November about the huge debris pile site at Wa-Ke Hatchee Park. Fortunately, a fence and a road separate the pile from Lexington Middle School, and firefighting operations have not affected the school or any homes.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.