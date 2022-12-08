Hurricane debris pile ignites behind Lexington Middle School

SOUTH FORT MYERS
A fire started early Thursday morning within a hurricane debris pile off Summerlin Road in south Fort Myers, right behind Lexington Middle School.
The Iona-McGregor Fire Department was able to get the blaze under control after it had burned since before 2 a.m.
The cause of the fire is unclear. There were already safety concerns in early November about the huge debris pile site at Wa-Ke Hatchee Park. Fortunately, a fence and a road separate the pile from Lexington Middle School, and firefighting operations have not affected the school or any homes.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.