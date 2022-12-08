How to apply for a demolition permit on Fort Myers Beach

The Town of Fort Myers Beach has released information about how you can go about getting a permit to demolish your property on the island.

The process has changed from what it was before Hurricane Ian to expedite the process for people trying to rebuild.

Fort Myers Beach says a demolition permit must be obtained before any structure is demolished or removed.

You can apply for a demo permit through the town from the demolition contractor. The demo permit application is located on the town’s website here.

After you get a demo permit, the contractor must request and pass inspections from the Lee County Utilities Department, the Town of Fort Myers Beach Utilities Department, and the Fort Myers Beach Building Services Division.

The following steps must also be completed by the demolition contractor:

1) A copy of the permit inspection board and all approved permitting documents must remain posted in a weather-protected condition at the job site, visible from the street.

2) The existing sewer lateral must be capped off and the Lee County Utilities Department must conduct an inspection before it is covered. Email the Lee County Sewer Disconnect Form, found at this link, to [email protected] The capping of the existing sewer lateral and the associated inspection is to be requested by the contractor and passed by Town Utilities prior to commencing demolition work on the structure. A copy of an approval letter from Lee County Utilities must be received by the Town Building Services Division at

[email protected] prior to commencing demolition work on the structure. For additional questions, contact Lee County Utilities at 239-533-8399.

3) The existing water meter must be capped off on the customer’s side of right of way. The Fort Myers Beach Utilities Department must conduct an inspection before it is covered. Email the Town of Fort Myers Beach Utilities Department at [email protected] or call 239-463-9914 to request an inspection and approval. The capping of the existing water meter and the associated inspection is to be requested by the contractor and passed by Fort Myers Beach Utilities prior to covering the work and commencing demolition work on the structure.

4) It is the contractor’s responsibility to request and pass all inspections from Lee County Utilities, Fort Myers Beach Utilities, and the Fort Myers Beach Building Services Division when the associated work steps are complete. The contractor is solely responsible for any damages to sewer or water systems.