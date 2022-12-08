Gas leak at Sunset Condos leads to road closure on Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH
A gas leak at Sunset Condos led to a road closure and an evacuation of the surrounding area in Fort Myers Beach.
According to the Fort Myers Beach Fire District, a new 1,000-gallon buried propane tank is leaking at the condominiums located on the 6400 block of Estero Boulevard. A fire crew is using water from a fire hose to push the vapors from the propane gas away from any occupied structures or sources of ignition.
Estero Boulevard will remain closed until further notice.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.