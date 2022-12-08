Gas leak at Sunset Condos leads to road closure on Fort Myers Beach

A gas leak at Sunset Condos led to a road closure and an evacuation of the surrounding area in Fort Myers Beach.

According to the Fort Myers Beach Fire District, a new 1,000-gallon buried propane tank is leaking at the condominiums located on the 6400 block of Estero Boulevard. A fire crew is using water from a fire hose to push the vapors from the propane gas away from any occupied structures or sources of ignition.

Estero Boulevard will remain closed until further notice.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.