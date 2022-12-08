Estero rezoning 19 acres on Golf Coast Driving Range property

ESTERO
Estero Village Council approved the beginning of a rezoning process of 19 acres of village-owned property on the north side of Williams Road and south of Estero Community Park.
The property consists of two parcels, with the eastern part of the site occupied by the Golf Coast Driving Range and the west remaining vacant after being obtained through a land swap and purchase from a church.
