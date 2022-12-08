City of Naples to pursue redesign of entire Naples Pier

The Naples Pier, a 1,000-foot-long boardwalk that has been a landmark of Collier County for more than a century, sustained significant damages when Hurricane Ian struck Southwest Florida in September. Now, city staff is working to make the pier a favorite gathering place for residents and visitors.

For City Manager Jay Boodheshwar, who just relocated to Naples this year, the challenge of opening the pier is seen as a chance for improvement. “This iconic pier represents a significant challenge for us to reopen, but I see an opportunity,” he said. “I see an opportunity for a more resilient pier, a more functional pier. And I see, probably more importantly than those two things, an opportunity to pull this community together.”

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.