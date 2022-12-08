Cape Coral residents concerned over cost of city’s utilities extension project

It could cost taxpayers $35,000 to expand utility services by 2040 Cape Coral after the city council voted to approve a plan to do just that.

That price tag is almost double what some of their neighbors paid not too long ago.

Kevin Burkett moved into his home about a year ago, trading the snow in Indiana for the sunshine of Cape Coral.

He doesn’t want to leave, but he might because of the estimated assessments in the city’s utility expansion plan.

“I would consider moving. Still thinking about it,” said Burkett.

Burkett’s utilities extension project (UEP) estimate is $35,000 dollars. He lives in a home in what the city calls ‘North West 1,’ as you can see in the map below. There are 7,300 homes total in North West 1.

The city’s $35,000 UEP estimate breaks down like this: More than $28,000 for water, irrigation distribution, and wastewater collection, and $6,700 for capital facility expansion charges.

“I was absolutely shocked at the price,” said Burkett.

The goal of Cape Coral’s utility expansion plan is to extend water, sewer, and irrigation to the entire city by 2040.

Jeff Martin isn’t too concerned as to how it would impact him but worries about his neighbors, especially those who are already financially struggling after Hurricane Ian.

“Everybody’s roofs are done. Some of these people may or may not have insurance. I know my neighbor over there doesn’t. So that’s not going to be a great bill for her,” Martin said.

During a meeting on November 30, city leaders discussed the assessment costs, expressing concern at the timing, but there was a possibility that if delayed, those costs would be higher. The city will finalize the assessment numbers in early 2023.

Due to Cape Coral approving its UEP plan, the utilities department can now move forward and apply for low-interest state revolving loans.