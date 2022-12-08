Arrest report: Fort Myers babysitter caught on camera beating child

A 44-year-old Fort Myers woman was arrested after officers say she abused children in her care.

Fernanda Regina Souza Duarte Carvalho faces four counts of cruelty toward a child. She was arrested on Tuesday.

Souza Duarte Carvahlo is accused of slapping, kicking and ripping children off the ground that she was paid to babysit, according to an arrest report from the Fort Myers Police Department.

And it was all captured on video.

The parents of the children were an immigrant family from Brazil who moved to Southwest Florida for a better life, according to the report.

They met Souza Duarte Carvalho through the family that first took them in and eventually moved into her home and rented a room from her.

While the mother and father began to work and save money to move into their own apartment, eventually. They paid Souza Duarte Carvahlo to babysit their children while they were away.

The parents told police they began leaving their phones recording their children while they were away because their children started behaving oddly. The children, whose ages were not disclosed, also had bruising on them.

Soon after moving out, the mother of the children reviewed the recordings and saw Souza Duarte Carvahlo hitting one of her children. She told her husband, who then called police.

The Department of Children and Families were also called to investigate.

Souza Duarte Carvahlo remains in custody at Lee County Jail.