Above-average Thursday heat under partly cloudy skies

High temperatures will reach the low to mid-80s across Southwest Florida. While we will see a few more clouds in the forecast, no rain is expected. Wind speeds will remain between 5 and 10 mph.

Boaters will have another fantastic day of water conditions. One- to 2-foot Gulf wave heights and a light chop within our bays are expected.



There is only one active disturbance in the Atlantic. This system (Invest 99L) is looking less organized and now only has a low (30%) chance of forming into a named storm within the next two days. Regardless, this will not impact the U.S. The next name on our 2022 storm naming list is “Owen.”