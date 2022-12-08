2 Lee County debris drop-off sites closing Friday

The drop-off locations at Brooks Park and Lehigh Acres Mosquito Control District are closing at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

The sites are closing because their usage is decreasing.

Brooks Park saw more than 100 people dropping off debris every day after the storm. Now, that number has dropped to about 28 people per day.

People who live near the Brooks Park drop-off site say they understand the importance of it, but they say they are glad it is shutting down. They say broken glass, nails, and other debris have made it dangerous to walk their pets in the park.

If you still need to drop off Hurricane Ian debris, there are still two other drop-off sites that will remain open after Friday. They are at the San Carlos Utility site and the Shell Factory in North Fort Myers. those drop-off locations are set to close on December 21.