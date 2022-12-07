Woman arrested after a hit and run in Cape Coral

A woman driving in Cape Coral hit a biker on Dec. 6 and drove off without checking on the victim, giving aid, or calling 911.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Bailey Marie Edoff Ingersoll, 24, struck the victim while driving a silver Kia. She was driving east near the 1100 block of Cultural Park Boulevard South.

Lee County Emergency Medical Services was treating the victim for injuries when officers arrived at the scene.

The victim suffered several injuries from the crash and was transported to Gulf Coast Hospital as a trauma alert.

The victim had a video camera attached to the helmet they were wearing when the crash happened.

The video from the helmet camera revealed an identifiable vehicle description.

The officer at the scene coordinated with forensics, crime analyst, and the records unit to help identify the suspect’s vehicle.

It was determined Edoff-Ingersoll was at the Cape Coral Police Department before the crash and reporting a separate accident that happened a few days earlier.

It was discovered Edoff-Ingersoll drives a silver Kia that had significant damage to the windshield, front right bumper, and right front fender.

This damage was consistent with the information and description of the hit and run.

After contacting Edoff-Ingersoll, she admitted to hitting the bicyclist and leaving the scene.

Edoff-Ingersoll was then taken to the Lee County Jail.