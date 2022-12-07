Suspect caught on camera trying to steal from Home Depot at the Forum

Fort Myers police are looking for a suspect seen in security images trying to steal from the Home Depot store at the Forum.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, a man wearing a peach-colored shirt with yellow letters spelling “HOLLISTER LONGBOARDS,” gray shorts, a white hat and glasses entered the store at around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 26.

The unidentified man suspect walked toward the hardware section, collected several items, including Dewalt, Husky, and Milwaukee items, and placed them inside his empty shopping cart. He left through the front entrance without paying for anything. The suspect was met outside by Home Depot employees and left all the stolen merchandise behind. He drove away in a white Nissan Altima with the tag number D59WGU before officers arrived.

The total amount recovered amounted to $1,653.10.

If you can identify the suspect, contact Detective Ramos at (239) 321-7698 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.