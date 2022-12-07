Storm Smart founder Brian Rist pays $11.7M for record-priced home on Sanibel Island

Brian Rist sees the irony in buying the most expensive home ever sold on Sanibel Island, and it didn’t even have the brand of storm shutters he invented.

The $11.7 million West Gulf Drive home, built in 1998, fared relatively well from the damage wrought by Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28. The ground floor, which had a media room and other amenities, was washed out. The tile roof received some significant damage, but a new roof was already in the works despite the storm. The second and third floors remained intact, positioning Rist and his wife Kim to move from their current Cape Coral waterfront home by the summer.

