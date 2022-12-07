Retail trends shift, go small

You could start seeing fewer big-box stores and more small retail shops.

In Cape Coral, the trend can already start to be seen where a barbeque restaurant and breakfast place recently opened.

Instead of the big box shopping centers, mini-strip retail centers seem to be the modern trend.

One in Cape Coral has a new Mission Barbecue, and a First Watch has recently opened.

Click here to read the full article.

Watch the full report above.