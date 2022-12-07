Prescribed burn off Corkscrew Road in Estero

ESTERO
A prescribed burn will be conducted Wednesday off east Corkscrew Road in Estero, including approximately 22 acres on the north side of Carter Road.
Surrounding communities may see heavy smoke at times. Anyone with medical conditions that can be aggravated by the smoke is asked to stay indoors and away from the smoke.
Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.