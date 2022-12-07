Police chase: Driver leads Fort Myers Police on pursuit through Colonial Blvd

FORT MYERS
A driver in a sedan led Fort Myers police on a wild chase Wednesday afternoon.
The chase occurred near Colonial and Veronica Shoemaker in Fort Myers.
Police say the driver was being pulled over as the vehicle was involved in an aggravated assault with a firearm.
FMPD kept following the driver, who is now in custody.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.