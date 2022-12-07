Playground at Naples’ Fleischmann Park to receive complete remodel

NAPLES
A new playground focused on inclusivity, and accessibility will replace the current playground at Fleischmann Park in Naples.
The playground just south of Coastland Center was built 17 years ago and is one of the busiest in the county. Maintenance is becoming harder to sustain, according to city staff.
To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.
Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.