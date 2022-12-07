Naples Manor man accused of possessing, transmitting child pornography

A man from Naples Manor was arrested Tuesday after deputies say he was caught transmitting and in possession of child pornography.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Charlie Reinhardt, 25, was arrested after deputies received two cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the transmission of child pornography on June 2.

The cyber tips were reported to NCMEC from Yahoo, which provided CCSO with the contents of the suspected account. Two videos were provided by Yahoo that depicted children ranging in age from 3 to 16 engaged in vaginal or oral sex with adults.

The investigation determined that the activity occurred at a home on Caldwell Street, Naples, Florida. The home was searched early Tuesday morning, and Reinhardt was found in the home along with his mother.

Reinhardt was arrested and taken to the Naples Jail Center. He faces 10 counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of transmission of child pornography.