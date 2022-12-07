Mostly sunny Wednesday with a stray showers possible

High temperatures will reach the mid to low-80s under mostly sunny skies. It may feel slightly humid this afternoon, although dew points should mostly stay in the 60s. Winds will be sustained out of the northeast at five to ten miles per hour. Boaters will encounter pleasant conditions on the water. One to two-foot Gulf wave heights and a light chop in our bays is expected.

A stray shower or two will be possible after lunchtime. These will be relatively weak and short-lived. Severe weather is not expected.

There is one active disturbance in the Atlantic. It has a medium (50%) chance of becoming a named storm within the next two days. Regardless, this will bring no impacts to the United States. The next name on our 2022 storm naming list is Owen.