Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Dec. 7

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Timothy Cleland (DOB: 5/20/1973) – has a warrant out for failing to appear on grand theft charges in Lee County.

Investigators say he and a partner went on a shopping spree at a local home improvement store, where they took hundreds of dollars worth of power tools and left without paying.

Cleland has a lengthy criminal past and was last known to live in Bonita Springs.

Jason Hill (DOB: 5/29/1983) – wanted for violating his probation on possession of a controlled substance.

Detectives say he was last known to be living in Lehigh Acres.

He also spent some time in East Naples and was last known to have a job in a custom T-shirt shop in Collier County.

Michael Lindsey (DOB: 8/13/1971) – wanted for failing to show up in court on charges of shooting into a dwelling and destroying a firefighter’s equipment.

He has a history of violent behavior and seems to move around the area, having addresses in Cape Coral, Golden Gate City and East Naples.

Lindsey also goes by Michael Pugh.

If you have a tip on the whereabouts of any of these wanted suspects, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers

1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or

southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com