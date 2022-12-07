Lee County giving free transportation to SNAP event in North Fort Myers

Lee County and the School District of Lee County are working together to provide free public transportation to the state’s Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) event happening Friday through Sunday at the Lee Civic Center in North Fort Myers.

Those who want to ride a bus can visit one of 15 pickup points throughout Lee County to ride the free shuttle to the civic center. Hurricane-impacted residents in Lee County can also use their phones to participate. Those who want to attend should pre-register online.

The event will run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on all three days. The buses will be LeeTran vehicles on Friday and school buses on Saturday and Sunday. All participating buses will be identified with “D-SNAP” signage. For route, pickup location and schedule information go to the Lee County website.

For questions, please call customer service at (239) 533-8726.