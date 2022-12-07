LCSO investigating non-credible threats at South Fort Myers and North Fort Myers high schools

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said they are aware of an apparent non-credible threat at two high schools in Lee County.

Just before noon, a heavy law enforcement presence was seen at North Fort Myers High School. Deputies said they were also responding to South Fort Myers High School.

North Fort Myers High is located at 5000 Orange Grove Boulevard.

South Fort Myers High is located at 14020 Plantation Road.

Details have not been released on the non-credible threat made, but the sheriff’s office said it is working with the school district.

In a statement, the school district said deputies are on scene at both schools, which were placed on a lockdown as a precaution. No injuries were reported and children and staff are safe.

The school return to normal activities and will be dismissed at 1:35 p.m.