Immokalee Middle School student arrested after non-credible online threat

An Immokalee Middle School student was arrested Tuesday night after deputies say he made a violent threat over social media.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the student faces a charge of making written threats to kill or do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism, which is a second-degree felony.

The investigation determined his threat was not credible, but there will be an enhanced law enforcement presence on the Immokalee Middle campus on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution.

CCSO urges people to call 911 its non-emergency number at (239) 252-9300, 911, or remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward by contacting Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.