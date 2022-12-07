DeSoto County woman arrested, accused of purchasing illegal firearms for convicted felon

On December 7th, The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division conducted a search warrant in conjunction with Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) at 1368 NE Sunset Avenue.

It started with an out of county arrest warrant for Gabriela Mendoza obtained by FDLE in regards to purchasing several firearms illegally for convicted felon, Fabio Guzman and another individual who was unable to legally purchase firearms.

Then DCSO obtained and served a search warrant to scour the home for additional unlawfully obtained firearms, where both an assault rifle and a handgun were found.