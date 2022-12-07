Boil water notice rescinded for most areas in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS
The boil water notice in Fort Myers has been rescinded for most areas of the city.
The Department of Environmental Protection has approved lifting the citywide boil water notice in most areas of the City of Fort Myers.
Below are areas that still require more bacteriological sampling, which will be presented to DEP to review and approval.
The Somerset at Plantation subdivision, the Legacy Gateway subdivision, the Heritage Palms subdivision, and residents and businesses within the boundaries of:
Deleon Street on the east, Medical Lane on the south, Bowling Green Blvd. on the west, and Orangewood Ave. Northward to Manor Ave.
