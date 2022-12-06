Rollover crash shuts down westbound SR-82 in Lehigh Acres

LEHIGH ACRES
A Tuesday morning rollover crash shut down westbound SR-82 at Alabama Road in Lehigh Acres.
According to the Floria Highway Patrol, two cars were involved in a crash that ended with one, a Chrysler 300, rolling onto its roof. A child inside was recovered from the vehicle.
WINK News is working on learning the age of the child and if there were any injuries.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
