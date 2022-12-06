Rezoning proposed for 43 acres on Colonial Boulevard, Winkler Avenue in Fort Myers

Fort Myers City Council approved permission to advertise for a public hearing Jan. 3 to consider a rezoning request of 42.5 acres at 3851 and 3821 Colonial Blvd. and 3850 Winkler Ave.

The request from commercial general zoning designation to commercial intensive would allow the applicant and property owner, Hope 97 LLC, to develop an HCA Healthcare hospital on the site.

